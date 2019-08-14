Theatre review: Unexpected Item in the Bagging Area, Underbelly - Cowgate. Edinburgh

Solidly sung with some effective musical arrangements this initially pleasant production from Cambridge Musical Theatre Society eventually enters a tailspin of tedium.

Unexpected Item in the Bagging Area, Underbelly - Cowgate. Edinburgh * *

Set amongst the aisles of “The Supermarket™©” it starts brightly enough with a talented cast drawn from Cambridge Footlights. Unfortunately, the problem is that after introducing its characters it fails to give them anything particularly funny or interesting to do. It’s neither sharp enough as a comedy nor varied enough to impress as a musical. It has all the hallmarks of a bit of a lark that got out of hand.

Until 25 August

