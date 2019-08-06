Theatre review: Twice Over, Greenside at Nicolson Square, Edinburgh

Two northern working women, one in the 1983 and one in 2017, united, as one describes it, by "two hopeless prime ministers" - Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Twice Over, Greenside at Nicolson Square ****

The women juggle jobs in a world that, in many ways, seems to have changed for the better, but in others, stills seems to have a long way to go.

Writers Eve Simpson and Jane Prinsley's two-women show, told through poetry, songs and storytelling, pairs the personal experiences of two likeable young characters with the political decisions that underpin these, to highlight the paradox of a society where women can hold the most powerful posts in government but still struggle to compete in a world that unfairly rewards men who are, at best, their equals and, at worst, incompetent.

Performed with an understated power that is perfected judged for the small space, Simpson and Francesca Sellors cut through time to give two seemingly small stories a Shakespearian kind of scope. While, in 1983, one woman works as a secretary in a legal practice and part time in a bar, the other, in 2017, speaks of the chances she's had in London that the previous generation didn't, however is also overwhelmed by work.

Capitalism versus community is a conflict the underpins both of the women's words, with the working men's clubs of the 1980s depicted as also defining women's roles, while in 2017 the need to leave a northern home to go and work 'down south' is a familiar story.

The irony of Thatcher encouraging women to work, but doing little to improve their rights, and of May overseeing low-paid employment and zero hours contracts is at the heart of the quietly fuming script. What has changed, the play asks, while celebrating the generations of working women who have battled to make this change happen, and continue to do so.

SALLY STOTT

Until 10 August

