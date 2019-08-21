Theatre review: The Zed Word, theSpace on North Bridge, Edinburgh

While the words ‘zombie horror’ might either make or break an audience’s interest in this piece from amateur group Gone Rogue – given that this particular subgenre is wildly overcrowded, but still enjoyed by many – there’s a certain clean efficiency to the way the five-piece ensemble have created this cute thriller.

The Zed Word, theSpace on North Bridge, (Venue 36) * *

It tells of three men trapped in a house during the apocalypse, their days filled with grocery runs and bickering, and the upheaval caused when a mysterious woman seeks refuge at their door.

None of this is new or ground-breaking, but it’s done well enough that fans of the genre should appreciate it.

Until 24 August.