Theatre Review: The Witch of Wall Street, theSpace Triplex, Edinburgh

A good-natured but ramshackle account of the life of Henrietta "Hetty" Green, once "the richest woman in America", this Bad Habits production aims for a Horrible Histories vibe but can't approach that level of wit and energy.

The Witch of Wall Street, theSpace Triplex, Edinburgh **

Green's financial wizardry is overstated as she made her money after inheriting her father's millions - what really distinguished her was her obsessive miserliness and black widow's dress. It's a suitable subject for satire but the pragmatic script opts for lame Crackerjack gags delivered with misplaced enthusiasm by a young cast who evidently believe they'll magically render them funny by delivering them as swiftly and loudly as possible.

Until 17 August

