Theatre Review: The Trial, Greenside Infirmary Street, Edinburgh

An interactive theatre performance with live music by Brazilian Ines Sampaio, this is based on the novel Tieta do Agresto, by Jorge Amada, about a famous prostitute who is cast out and then returns to her village having made her fortune.

The Trial, Greenside Infirmary Street, Edinburgh **

In this version, the prodigal woman has also changed gender, and the audience is asked to decide what the townspeople need to do to make amends for the injustice Teata has suffered.

It’s a well-intentioned piece which prompts a thoughtful response from the audience but the adaptation is muddled, with events and characters not clearly defined.

Until 17 August

