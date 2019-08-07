Theatre review: The Stander Gang, C aquila, Edinburgh

The life of Andre Stander, the infamous South African cop turned bank robber, is the subject of this patchy effort from writer-director Will Kirkham.

The Stander Gang, C aquila **

Stander (Kirkham) was arrested in the 1970s, yet escaped prison with two others to form a gang in the 80s. It’s a fascinating story – as evidenced by the excellent 2004 movie, Stander – but Kirkham’s choice to play it as a farce is puzzling.

A couple of scenes almost justify the decision – and the Afrikaans accents from Kirkham, Archie Shields and James Pearson-Miles are sound – but the script isn’t nearly sharp enough and there’s scant attention paid to motivation or character resulting in a patchwork narrative.

RORY FORD

Until 10 August

