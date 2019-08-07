Theatre review: The Red, Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh

Comedian Marcus Brigstocke pours thirty years of fighting alcohol and other addictions into his debut semi-autobiographical play set in the proverbial well-stocked wine cellar.

The Red, Pleasance Dome ***

The Red is a convivial if insubstantial two-hander featuring real-life father and son Bruce and Sam Alexander.

As the play opens, Benedict has been sober for 23 years but his dad John has just passed and if ever he was looking for an excuse to drink his share of his father’s wine collection, this is it. What follows is a lengthy dialogue with his dad – but really with himself - circling the consequences of succumbing to the daily temptation.

READ MORE: Interview Marcus Brigstocke: 'It's like walking around with no skin on in a world made of salt, that's how it feels'

Along the way there are intermittent insights into Brigstocke’s take on addiction, plus cosy musings on the etiquette of family gatherings, standard observations on sybaritic pleasure versus agonising addiction, and the generational gap in attitudes to alcohol, with the older man applying intellectual reasoning while his son wrestles with a more visceral compulsion.

The repetitive nature of the argument may well be akin to the constant battle to stay sober but, even though it does not make for scintillating drama, there is still a soupcon of tension over what might eventually happen on that wagon.

FIONA SHEPHERD Until 26 August

