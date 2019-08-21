Theatre review: The Mackerel Eaters, Heroes @ The Hive, Edinburgh

It’s tough times for Galway trad trio The Mackerel Eaters – they’re down to one tea-bag between three topped up with the remains from a bottle of tequila, the rent jar is filled with Connect 4 discs and they spend their ample spare time romanticising various encounters with racially stereotyped individuals and breaking into scattershot song.

The Mackerel Eaters, Heroes @ The Hive, Edinburgh * *

All that is missing from this silly but intermittently entertaining show – apart from intelligibility – is a drunken rabble of an audience who can appreciate the flatmates’ dedicated efforts to get wasted and are open to interactive overtures from these three likeable stooges.

Until 25 August

