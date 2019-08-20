Theatre review: The Last of the Pelican Daughters, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

“Pull your tits up,” was the advice given by matriarch Rosemary Pelican to her four adult daughters whenever they expressed problems with the world.

The Last of the Pelican Daughters, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh * * *

“When I was your age I was on the picket line getting touched up by the miners,” she would say, and this memory she wouldn’t relate as a traumatic experience, but rather an avuncular, matter-of-fact rite of passage.

Rosemary has died, and her daughters Joy, Storm, Sage and Maya return to the family home to divide her will, with Storm tentatively broaching the subject that she should be suitably recompensed for the time she spent caring for their unwell mother. Such odd pieces of homespun wisdom encapsulate the straight-talking, darkly humorous edge of this eccentric family comedy from the Wardrobe Ensemble, the creators of the hit Education Education Education.

READ MORE: 8 Fringe First winners from week two



There is perhaps an over-complexity to directors Jesse Jones and Tom Brennan’s piece, with a Pelican brother, two partners (Maya’s life partner Dodo, with whom she’s expecting a baby, is amusingly self-righteous), a grandmother played by a skeleton in a wheelchair – as well as Rosemary herself, played variously in flashback by the four main performers – competing for airtime. Yet amid the devised over-busyness of the piece, many vignettes of no-holds-barred family drama and dark comedy ring true.

Until 25 August.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​