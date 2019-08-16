Theatre review: The Heresy Machine, Greenside @ Royal Terrace, Edinburgh

Alan Turing, in his jail cell, a mug on a chain, trousers held with string.

The Heresy Machine, Greenside @ Royal Terrace (Venue 231) *

Baby, his computer, draped in white, bare nippled, with a very long loin cloth; faintly Pharaonic, and more than a passing resemblance to Daniel Day Lewis in The Last of the Mohicans.

A second sprightly apparition appears, in a kind of vegetarian chintz.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Fringe 2019: The Scotsman critics' best comedy shows to see this year



They walk about the room, mouthing scientific phrases, presumably Turing’s, in a manner that manages to rob them of meaning or interest; they dance, sort of, jumping at each other. A bespectacled, ill-dressed gentleman sat in the front row: an elderly physicist, surely, on his morning off. In minutes, he nodded off, and passed a pleasant hour.

Until 24 August.