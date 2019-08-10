In a pointed rebuke to old-fashioned ideas of who gets the lion’s share of stories – which are fast-unravelling – a man named Nic relates his overpowering love for and hurt feeling towards his friend Flora, while she sits at a computer, voiceless bar answers typed through projected text.

Theatre Review: The Grand Scheme of Things, Underbelly - Cowgate, Edinburgh * *

When his view of their relationship is challenged he explodes in rage, but she finds the words to say what she needs to.

Kopfkino Theatre’s latest Fringe offering is built on strong elements, with Nic McQuillan and particularly Flora Marston splitting the show between two powerful monologues.

Yet the unusual idea that both are friends who have also lived for all of history remains unexplored, while the dialogue which finally links the pair feels somewhat trite and unsatisfying.

Until 25 August

