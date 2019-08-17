Theatre review: The Domestic, theSpace @ Surgeons Hall, Edinburgh

Teenage pregnancy, outrageous fortune, uncontrolled drinking, armed robbery, a chakra-healing puppet and the early days of Aids are all crammed into this grungey slice of gig theatre about a young mum and her musician son.

The Domestic, theSpace @ Surgeons Hall, Edinburgh * *

Syracuse-based company Queen Doris have potential in spades – the performances are charismatic with a touch of anarchy and the live music is agreeably loud and rocking in a new wave style – but the busy narrative is broad rather than deep and ends rather abruptly after 45 minutes. With a bit of script development, however, they could have a cult in the making.

Until 24 August

