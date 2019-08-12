Theatre review: The Collection of Professor Novak, The Outhouse Bar, Edinburgh

A presentation of cursed objects and hokey tales by a Victorian psychic investigator, the fact that the two (count 'em!) magic tricks in this show proved successful was something of a relief.

The Collection of Professor Novak, The Outhouse Bar, Edinburgh *

The fact that they - and a couple of stage effects - provoke nothing more than a shrug is due to the remarkable lack of showmanship of the titular Prof (Paul Temple). A stunningly soporific storyteller and a hesitant stage presence prone to mangle his own script, Temple introduces himself as a "psykik investikigator". Tellingly, the most startling moment comes when a stage light comes adrift but that's down to overstretched techies rather than stagecraft.

Until 25 August

