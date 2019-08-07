Theatre Review: Swim, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

“It’s for her, not about her.” After a friend lost her niece and nephew, theatre maker Liz Richardson decided to create a show dedicated to her.

Swim, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh **

“It’s for her, not about her.” After a friend lost her niece and nephew, theatre maker Liz Richardson decided to create a show dedicated to her. When Richardson is not giving monologues about the unnamed swimming companion, the cast spends an exceptional amount of the performance discussing how the show was made. The theme of grief is lost, since we are too many degrees of separation away from the subject matter to become invested. The link between wild swimming and losing loved ones is tenuous and underdeveloped, and it amounts to a show that comes off as inconsequential and indulgent.

Until 26 August

