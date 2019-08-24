Theatre review: Such Filthy F*cks, Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh

The ‘boy meets girl’ genre of romantic comedy has already had an upgrade through Fringe productions which have adapted it to the rise of the internet and online dating in recent years, but this new two-hander by writer and director Oli Forsyth takes the concept to a new and darker level.

Such Filthy F*cks, Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh * * *

Luka and teacher Jules are both addicted to online porn, to the extent that she is unable to quit watching it even when she’s at work, and their mutually self-destructive habits come together in a relationship which displays a rich depth of understanding of a phenomenon which is very new and very pervasive.

This is not a play which seeks to judge over the use of or participation in pornography; in fact, it isn’t really – aside from moments of revelation about unique kinks which apply, for example a fascination with watching clips in gif form – about pornography at all. Rather, it’s a play about the internet, and about how its use is rewiring our brains to new and previously unknown forms of behaviour.

With bright, lively performances from Alice McCarthy and Olivier Huband, Forsyth’s script bursts with realism, given that it was based upon interviews with actual sufferers. That last word applies emphatically, for in identifying their issues and its treatment, the pair are playing out the same moves as might be found in a drama about alcohol or gambling addiction, albeit with a very 21st century refit.

Until 26 August.

David Pollock

