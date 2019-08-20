Theatre Review: Stoned, Stupid and Stuck (A Californian Fairytale), Greenside @ Infirmary Street (Venue 236), Edinburgh

In a "watered down ghost town", infamous for growing marijuana, this cool little Californian teen drama follows self-described "third generation hippy" Sequoyah, a 'trimmer', and her best friend, Rose, as they acquire, sell and smoke whatever's in the nearest field, even if, sometimes, this turns out to be not what it seems.

***

Frankie Regalia's fresh and funny script feels like a female-driven Wayne's World for the 2000s, with dialogue that takes equal delight in both the characters' sarcasm and stupidity.

A polished cast (including Regalia as Sequoyah) brings a youthful sheen to the recognisable teen archetypes – dooshbags, surfer types, queen bees, wannabe poshos and try hards ­– as they prepare for an annual festival and all of the hallucinogenic get-off-your-face painfully adolescent escapades this involves.

It's the kind of piece where every line of dialogue is followed by a "dude", "bitch" or "dumbass" and, with the structure of a TV sitcom episode and a retro, indie, cartoonish quality, it feels ready for a commission by a US network.

Saying that, it's casual attitude to drugs leaves some of the young members of tonight's audience chuntering disapprovingly, as they wander off to presumably try and find somewhere at the Festival that sells non-alcoholic beer.

Until 24 August

