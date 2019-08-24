Theatre review: Sound Cistem, ZOO Playground, Edinburgh

Beyond binary boundaries.

Sound Cistem, ZOO Playground, Edinburgh * * * *

Film critics have long talked about the ‘male gaze’ – the way our culture constantly frames women as objects for men to look at rather than recognising them as full people with complex inner lives. Another term, the ‘cisgender gaze’, describes how trans people are constantly framed as objects of fascination or hostility for cis (non-trans) people.

Sound Cistem, created and performed by Lizzie Morris and Ayden Brouwers, is a tremendously powerful, moving and ultimately euphoric dance-based show about resisting the dehumanising effects of the cis gaze and moving – with effort and beauty – toward trans love and pleasure on trans terms.

READ MORE: 5 Fringe First winners from the final week



It’s a verbatim piece based on interviews with young trans and non-binary people about their bodies, experiences, feelings and ideas. Interview excerpts are woven together into a soundtrack that is matched in movement by Morris and Brouwers and supported by strong lighting design. The conversations primarily revolve around nightclubs – out-of-the-ordinary spaces that offer certain kinds of liberation and self-expression but also certain kinds of scrutiny and fear.

Morris and Brouwers use a varied movement vocabulary that sometimes mirrors the spoken material directly.

READ MORE: All of The Scotsman's 5-star reviews from the 2019 festivals



The opening, for instance, is a gorgeous moment of friendly nightclub recognition, played in luxurious slow motion, as the pair spot each other, laugh, grin, dance and embrace – a generous sharing with cis audiences of a moment of trans seeing and connecting. Often, the relation of movement to soundtrack is more figurative.

A crassly over-apologetic girl’s performed abjection becomes a smug yoga move; discussion of the pressure to conform to gender stereotypes plays out as a constraining struggle; the exhaustion of living in a cis world is shown to be, well, exhausting. It’s a rich and revelatory survey of complex emotions and insights rarely available to cis audiences, realised with passion, indignation and defiant joy.

Until 26 August

Ben Walters

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here