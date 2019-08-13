Theatre review: Smoke, Zoo Playground, Edinburgh

It’s not that easy doing sexy at lunchtime in a small, brightly lit room with a handful of strangers watching.

Smoke, Zoo Playground, Edinburgh * *

The performers in this wouldbe intense two-hander are all across the rapid-fire to-and-fro of teasing dialogue between Julie and John, who are just, y’know, hanging out naturally, taking a smoker’s break at a New York sex party as you do. But it becomes more of a challenge to maintain credibility when their budding relationship takes a darker turn into sado-masochistic territory, questions of consent and control enters the equation and the clothing starts to hit the floor.

Until 26 August

