Theatre review: Sleeping Giant, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

With the glossy polish of an American TV sitcom, LA-based writer Steve Yockey's snappy and surprising drama has a twisting, turning plot that, like the serpent-like monster at the heart of the drama and bottom of a nearby lake, weaves it way into unusual places.

Sleeping Giant, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh * * *

Ryan has just set off a load of fireworks, inspired by the ritualistic marriage proposals he's been reading about in his weird sounding book – something that comes back to haunt him and everyone else who's living in the area through a series of cleverly connected scenes, after he disturbs a sinister force.

The polished four-person cast conjure up a variety of comic characters, many of whom are obsessed with "happiness and health" – each one recognisable in an LA kind of way, but also, as it increasingly becomes apparent, somewhat sinister. Like a small but clever jigsaw, the piece is fun rather than profound, but feels like an analogy for dealing with uncertainty at a time of Trump and Brexit – one that asks whether it's easier to go along with unsettling things, or just say 'sod it' and leave when a serpent worshipping cult takes control of your town.

Until 24 August

