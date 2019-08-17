Theatre review: Searchers, Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre, Edinburgh

There is potential here for an absorbing piece of gig theatre, if only the theatre could match the impact of the gig.

Searchers, Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre * *

Charismatic Seattle-based performer Taigé Lauren leads the initial charge with a Patti Smith-style slice of righteous rocking and folds in some yearning country blues along the way. But her nebulous narrative of a woman heading west on a road trip across America does not meet its grand aspirations to interrogate the past, present and future of the United States, whether referencing John Wayne on his technicolour western quest or relating the grungey encounters her character has along the way.

FIONA SHEPHERD

Until 25 August

