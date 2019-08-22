Theatre review: Said and Done, Sweet Novotel, Edinburgh

There’s a fun mood, lively energy and imaginative use of movement in this good-natured little play about two women at a wedding party and their snarky commentary on the other guests.

Said and Done, Sweet Novotel, Edinburgh * *

Lily London and Alice Ritchie go for obvious laughs with their characters’ larger-than-life impersonations, but struggle to get away from the feel of a static TV sitcom. A story of lost love and sisterly rivalry is set up but underdeveloped in favour of a sketch-like approach that culminates with one of the characters moving to Wales. More focus is needed to underpin the interesting juxtaposition of heightened realism with observational comedy.

Until 25 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​