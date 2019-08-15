Theatre review: Rock'n'Roll Girls, thSpace @ Venue45, Edinburgh

Lola, Eleanor Rigby, Roxanne... their names are synonymous with the songs they're featured in and the men who wrote them.

Rock'n'Roll Girls, thSpace @ Venue45, Edinburgh * *

In this imaginative piece, a group of the young performers imagine what would happen if these iconic women and others met and formed their own band.

With a blasting dance number to the Rolling Stones' 'Brown Sugar' at the start, the concept has potential, but unfortunately the story struggles to find a focus with the women spending a large proportion of the play playing cards and chatting about who they might be. However, there are some good actors in the cast and an amiable sense of camaraderie throughout the performance.

Until 23 August

