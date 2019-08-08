Theatre Review: Ripped, Underbelly - Cowgate, Edinburgh

A furiously committed performance from Alex Gwyther powers through some of the coarser parts of his own script dealing with the trauma of male rape.

Ripped, Underbelly - Cowgate, Edinburgh * * *

Gwyther plays Jack, a rather cartoonishly naive young man, recently moved to a new town and wrestling with his own overly-simplistic ideas about masculinity. If Jack’s character is rather overblown – he’s often reminiscent of Paul Whitehouse’s “Brilliant!” teenager from The Fast Show – it is perhaps understandable because it’s a persona born out of trauma. Even so, everyone is painted with the same broad strokes.

After meeting Max at a local gym – where he’s looking to get “ripped” – Jack falls in with a crowd of alpha males who are portrayed as a sweaty mass of cocaine-cranked beer monsters. There’s little subtlety to the script, or its portrayal of men – Jack’s previous idea of a good night was watching all-day marathons of Rambo movies – but it’s held together by the nervy, damaged energy of Gwyther’s performance and some atmospheric staging by director, Max Lindsay.



While the script falls short of convincing – Jack’s confrontation with his assailant is practically the definition of convenient drama – it crackles with a righteous anger which means it’s never boring.



Until 25 August

