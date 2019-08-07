Theatre Review: Psycho Drama Queen, Zoo Playground, Edinburgh

When Anthony – aka drag queen Theresa Mayhem – is beaten up on the way to a gig, he is left traumatised, struggling to perform his satirical anti-Brexit act (“Stop looking at my backstop!”), and to maintain normal relationships with his flatmate Lucy and his long-suffering drag act partner Flora (aka Magic Dyke).

Psycho Drama Queen, Zoo Playground, Edinburgh ***

At the same time, he is being invited to exploit his trauma to secure a place on a new reality TV show.

This is the first production by young company Loose Lower Lip, formed of graduates at Drama Centre London and focusing on giving opportunities to queer and female creatives. This three-hander by Henry Egan, who also plays Anthony, feels like a well-observed study of young queer lives, and the cocktail of anger and vulnerability which follows an act of violence.

If there are plot irregularities – loose ends, ominous hints – which are never developed – that Anthony might not be

telling the truth, and a moment where the play’s realism suddenly drops away and Anthony has a conversation with himself at 15 – there is also plenty which is promising from all involved.

Until 26 August

