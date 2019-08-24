Theatre review: PAMALA, Greenside @ Nicholson Square, Edinburgh

In the future the women of the world have taken over, and the Protection Against Men and Their Lies Act – or PAMALA – has been instituted.

PAMALA, Greenside @ Nicholson Square, Edinburgh * *

Yet the people behind PAMALA are actually men, as are the pompously irate group fighting back against a new matriarchy in which men’s reproductive capability is being monitored by Big Sister. Some of the topical humour surrounding gender politics and government surveillance finds its mark, although this is broadly a spirited but over-busy young company production.

Until 24 August

David Pollock

