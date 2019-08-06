Theatre Review: Our Saviour, theSpace. Edinburgh

Charlie Flynn’s lively dialogue, earnestly performed by a likeable young company from St Andrews University, fuels this snappy drama.

Our Saviour, theSpace. Edinburgh ***

A snake-like reverend named Peter Sheen claims to be able to heal the terminally ill, only to find himself facing death and in need of emotional support – or at least understanding – from his harshest critic, investigative journalist James Wright. Through a series of short scenes between different pairings of characters, including Peter’s doting daughter Maggie, the play asks whether providing hope lacks value if it’s inspired by lies that result in positive effects.

It’s a skilfully structured if disappointingly short piece which finishes rather abruptly, in under an hour, but has the polish of a BBC radio drama, even if the set-up sometimes feels a bit static for stage. Flynn’s ability to create character-driven conflict out of domestic relationships in a hospital setting would also make him a great addition to the writing teams of TV medical shows.

While the piece would benefit from more time to explore the issues it raises, it nevertheless poses provocative questions surrounding ethics, faith and the ways we deal or don’t deal with mortality in a way that, despite a sparse set, is full of emotional drama.

Until 17 August