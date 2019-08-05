Theatre Review: Orlando, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

This year’s Fringe will have a few shows that act as love letters, but Orlando may be the only love letter within a love letter to a love letter.

Orlando, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh **

This year’s Fringe will have a few shows that act as love letters, but Orlando may be the only love letter within a love letter to a love letter. Lucy Roslyn’s play uses Virginia Woolf’s lyrical and complex novel as the starting point for talking about her own story. Rosyln’s performance, which is akin to a stand-up without any jokes, is endearing but uncomfortably stiff. When the show becomes more personal it also become more poetic, and there are some gems in the writing. It is a shame that they are lost among flimsy metaphors and an uneven narrative.

Until 26 August

