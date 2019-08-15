Theatre review: My Mother's Shoes, Laughing Horse @ Bar 50, Edinburgh

Opening with a disarmingly chatty analysis of the audience’s footwear, much as you’d want to like Karola Gajda’s free autobiographical show, it’s stiflingly dull.

My Mother's Shoes, Laughing Horse @ Bar 50, Edinburgh *

A reminiscence of Gajda’s relationship with her mother who was sent to a Siberian gulag from her native Poland as a child it suffers from a rambling conversational structure that skips back and forth in time and a script that demands Gajda portray other characters. While she can effectively evoke her mother, Gajda is not a particularly natural performer and her attempts at stagecraft are uneasy, to put it kindly.

Until 25 August.

