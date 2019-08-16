Theatre review: Mr Nice Guy, theSpace on the Mile, Edinburgh

A personality from television adverts is shot in the street and bleeds in the direction of death for what seems like forever.

Mr Nice Guy, theSpace on the Mile (Venue 39) *

In flashback, a woman’s child is abducted and she contacts an old friend, the most hunch-driven policeman in history.

It turns out the guy from television did it, and the woman’s revenge is bittersweet. Aside from the actor who plays the diner attendant – who at least has some clue what to do with a funny line – the play takes a subject which demands some degree of sensitivity and gives it to a cast with no apparent sense of tone at all.

Until 24 August (not 18).

