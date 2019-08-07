Theatre Review: Miles Behind, Sweet Novotel, Edinburgh

Some flat-footed performances threaten – but never quite manage – to scupper Mary Erin Kinch’s examination of toxic masculinity in the Scottish police force.

Miles Behind, Sweet Novotel, Edinburgh **

Ultimately, it rather does that itself. Set in Glasgow in 1984, two female detectives, Margaret and Fiona, are frustrated in gaining promotion while their male colleagues flub their lines, step on those of their colleagues and struggle with ill-fitting suits. Ironically, for a piece about institutionalised sexism, it’s the two women who keep this student production from Dundee University’s LIP Theatre Company ticking over.

While never compelling, Kinch’s script is, at least, serviceable right up until the sudden “well, let’s just wrap this up” denouement which is jaw-droppingly pat.

Until 12 August

