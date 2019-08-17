Theatre review: Mental, Greenside @ Nicolson Square, Edinburgh

Mags wants to go to Australia, or New Zealand, or somewhere far away, as long as it’s not home.

Mental, Greenside @ Nicolson Square, Edinburgh * * *

She’s exuberant, uneven, a natural leader. Rosie wants to read, and get her meds right. Sam is the vulnerable new arrival, nervous and suspicious, clutching his head in his hands.

All are inmates of an adolescent psychiatric unit, where a blaring alarm signals that another patient has lost it.

Mental was written by Chloe Yates, who plays Mags, and draws on her own young experience of The Priory. Yates and director Mattie Williams are recent former students of Latymer Upper School, whose alumni include Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman. Current pupils in the piece include Josh Cole, as 17-year-old Sam.

Mental delivers some remarkable acting from this young cast in an unsentimental, unflinching and effective portrait of life inside a youth psychiatric institution. Their projection sometimes needs to be better, but the pay-off is a natural approach, with any awkwardness or nerves passing as part of the action. Arran Sheikh navigates difficult territory well as the troubled Milo, crying for people not to stare; Phoebe Lerner delivers strongly as Rosie, her nose jammed close to her book.

Until 24 August

