Theatre review: Limbo, Summerhall, Edinburgh

Bold and experimental, if at times frustratingly impenetrable, this is a boundary-pushing performance by graduates from Rose Bruford, in collaboration with Polish directors Andrzej and Teresa Welminski.

Limbo, Summerhall, Edinburgh **

The show begins with a group of creepy misfits queuing to go who-knows-where and ends with a madcap court sequence, followed by a long period of silence where it’s unclear whether the show’s ended or not.

Unapologetically absurdist with an old-school Fringe aesthetic of peeling white face paint, it’s a piece that at times seems to delight in challenging the audience to stay awake, but also has some amusing moments of clowning and physical theatre, as well as a defiant anarchic spirit.

SALLY STOTT

Until 11 August

