Theatre review: Leopold Vindictive, theSpace on North Bridge, Edinburgh

The Acting Coach Scotland group have arrived at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe with a solid selection of work.

Leopold Vindictive, theSpace on North Bridge (Venue 36) * *

This ensemble piece – about the unlikely effort during the Second World War to use carrier pigeons to set up a communications channel between British Intelligence and the Belgian resistance group ‘Leopold Vindictive’ – is filled with solid performances, which maintain a brisk sense of audience engagement.

Yet Cecile Durel’s play feels somewhat overstuffed with characters and epic storytelling ambition, and the result is to sap much of the impetus from what is an interesting historical tale.

Until 24 August (not 18).

