Theatre review: Lauren Booth: Accidentally Muslim, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh

When Lauren – then named Sarah – Booth began working at the top end of the British media in 1997, for publications including the New Statesman and the Mail on Sunday, she recounts walking onto jobs “as quick as you can say Tony Blair’s sister-in-law.”

Lauren Booth: Accidentally Muslim, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh * * *

Which – as the daughter of the actor Antony Booth and the half-sister of Cherie Blair – she was. Yet as it turns out, it was her position at the heart if the British establishment which ultimately brought an entirely altered perspective, as this solo memoir piece describes.

On a mission to cover the Palestinian elections for the Mail on Sunday in 2005, Booth went against type for most foreign journalists by getting out into the streets and speaking to the people. The hospitality she found among them set in motion a change of perspective which has lasted for the past decade and a half, including conversion from a rather non-committal Christianity to devout Muslim faith.

READ MORE: 5 of the best theatre shows so far at the Edinburgh festivals



It’s pleasing, somehow, that this is neither a warts ‘n’ all tell-all regarding Blair, nor a show focused heavily on pushing politics alone. As the sometime actor child of an actor father and a model mother, however – even though she recalls a poor and distinctly unglamorous 1970s childhood in North London – Booth is a gifted stage storyteller, whose honesty of testimony and ability to recreate moments from her life draw you in. Perhaps some of the jokes are a little leaden, but her unique journey and the warmth of its retelling keep us engaged.

Until 26 August.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here