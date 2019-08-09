Theatre review: Landscape (1989), Zoo Playground, Edinburgh

1989 was the year of the fall of the Wall and Dead Poet’s Society but it was also the time of the Great Matsutake Rush, when mushroom hunters descended on Oregon in search of the “humungous fungus”.

Landscape (1989), Zoo Playground, Edinburgh * *

This unusual entry point to a requiem for the environment is presented as plain duologue by performers Ben Kulvicht and Clara Potter-Sweet but Landscape (1989) is never as engaging again, as the intriguing premise is slowly bogged down in a succession of ponderous devised set-pieces, including a lengthy camping sequence and a number of opaque movement interludes which lack convincing finesse.

Until 25 August

