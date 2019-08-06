Theatre Review: Land of My Fathers and Mothers and Some Other People, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Rhys Slade-Jones' one-man show is the sort of heartfelt autobiographical celebration of his heritage that's hard to criticise but even harder to recommend

Land of My Fathers and Mothers and Some Other People, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh **

Born in the Rhondda Valley, The camply energetic performer attempts to present a piecemeal collage of his community and it's people by reference to family photographs, countless - increasingly pointless - readings from his mother's teenage diary and a almost obsessive accretion of detail (we really don't need such a meticulous description of Treherbert Rugby Club).

Slate-Jones hasn't yet learned that everything that fascinates him isn't necessarily that interesting to others and as a result his would-be stirring climax feels unearned.

Until 26 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here.

