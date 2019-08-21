Theatre review: Ivory Wings, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

Before us, an elderly woman sits crumpled and frail in the centre of the stage, swallowed by it and by the weight of her own memories.

Ivory Wings, Assembly Rooms (Venue 20) * * * *

As time progresses, they begin to elude her more and more; her daughter, her grandchildren, the fate of her beloved husband… all pass her by in the slow creep of Alzheimer’s disease.

That is, until the gentle sound of a piano fills the air, and she is rejuvenated. Springing to her feet, a charge of youthful energy shoots through her and she’s back in the throes of the Second World War once more – one of Britain’s most experienced Spitfire pilots.

This solo play by writer and performer Susie Coreth (with classical piano accompaniment from Anna Coreth, who makes one non-speaking appearance within the story) is a good tale traditionally told, which covers a remarkable breadth of subjects without shoehorning them in. It invokes the heroic contribution of the lead character, Virginia, to the war effort – colourfully illustrating her matter-of-fact bravery in proving that “girls” can fly just as well as men, and her amusing refusal to eject, because she prefers to wear a skirt and doesn’t want anyone to see her underwear – as well as a touching evocation of love during wartime.

The contrast between Virginia’s playful courtship of husband Leo and their tender embrace upon his broken return from a Japanese prison camp is heartbreaking.

Under the direction of Jo Rush it’s a solidly-made piece of theatre, but what really elevates Ivory Wings is a commanding performance from Susie Coreth. She embodies both Virginia’s youthful hope and her forlorn elder years within an acting masterclass which must surely be one of the great embodiments of mortality at this year’s festival.

In her touching, sensitive impression of the elder Virginia, she also manages something which few pieces about dementia share: a sense of hope, that one snatched memory triggered by a piece of music might reaffirm a life anew. When she leaves the stage, her tears appear as real as those of the audience.

Until 24 August.