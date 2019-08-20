Theatre review: Isabelle, C South, Edinburgh

An incredibly brave performance from Irene Possetto is the sole focus in this presentation of her own original folk tale.

Isabelle, C South, Edinburgh * *

No performer should have to open to an audience of three in what can be an intimidatingly large venue but while Possetto may not be the most practiced performer, her talents as a storyteller are clearly evident in the script. An origin story for a folk monster, it’s like Baba Yaga Begins as young girl whose harrowing experiences in Berwick Upon Tweed during the Great Famine lead her to Germany where she confronts her own monstrousness.

It’s a good story laced with some moments of fine writing – in fact, she could probably pitch the idea to Guillermo Del Toro with some success – the fact that it doesn’t quite work as a theatrical presentation yet is only due to inexperience. Right now, its more natural home might be in an anthology of very dark adult fairy tales but Possetto’s courage is undeniable.

Until 26 August.

