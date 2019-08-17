Theatre review: I Run, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

The action of I Run takes place on a running machine.

I Run, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh * *

Max Keeble is a father riven with grief in this Danish play, who runs to process the death of his six-year-old daughter from cancer. Running, jogging, walking, he wants to fly with his precious Ellen. Line Mørkeby’s play is part of the “Death on the Fringe” campaign to “improve the conversation” about dying and grief. There is a moving pay-off, but getting there requires an unrelenting ultra-marathon of noisy and graphic grieving.

Conversations, even about death, need to let the light in.

Until 26 August.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here

