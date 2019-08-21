Theatre review: How to Save a Life, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Edinburgh

Melissa is a bubbly, bright-side-of-life young woman, though it seems at first that she is overly candid about her gynaecological functions.

How to Save a Life, Underbelly, Bristo Square, (Venue 302) * *

She motors along without a care in the world to a near-constant soundtrack of cheesy pop, eagerly introducing us to her caring boyfriend Toby and her up-for-a-laugh best friend Maria.

Even when cancer casts a pall over her party attitude, she opts for distraction and deflection. But so does the script, which doesn’t adequately interrogate the effects of terminal illness on those who would otherwise be presumed to have their whole life ahead of them.

Until 25 August.

