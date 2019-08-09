Theatre review: Hot Flush, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Edinburgh

This isn't a play about the menopause, but a hen night at Clapham's infamous club Infernos.

Hot Flush, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Edinburgh * *

The lively all-female cast capture the ickiness of the place, but also the strange 'tradition' that such events have become, complete with the kind of pink plastic tat that gives the colour a bad name. The conflict between doing what you want versus doing what you're told by a woman wielding a blow-up penis, is hinted at but not developed as much as it could be in favour of less dramatic, real-time chat that morphs into a bit of crying, some slurred bonding, and a lot of hangover.

Until 26 August

