Theatre review: High Trees, Greenside at Nicolson Square, Edinburgh

Bizarrely claiming inspiration from Martin McDonagh and the filmmaker Bruce Robinson, this piece by writer and director Angela Georgia Mae Lloyd feels more like an attempt to rewrite Waiting for Godot.

High Trees, Greenside at Nicolson Square, Edinburgh * *

Two characters awaken in adjacent cells with no memory and only the knowledge that they are apparently to be executed soon, before chatting and bickering for an hour in order to get to the punchline. George Abbott and especially Estella Smith are clearly young actors with plenty of promise and empathy, although some scenery-chewing is required to enliven a play which might have worked better as a concise twenty-minute sketch.

Until 24 August

