Theatre review: Hello? Hello, theSpace on North Bridge, Edinburgh

A lot of effort and good intentions clearly went into this piece but it needs to go back to the drawing board.

Hello? Hello, theSpace on North Bridge, Edinburgh * *

A missed call sets up a connection between two women, each dealing with the ghosts in their lives, but real development of this random relationship is lost in a wash of surplus characters.

The silly paper calendar on the back for marking time literally didn’t work and needs to go. Newspapers may be a thing of the past for this generation, but their offices just don’t function remotely like the manner shown here.

Until 23 August.

