Theatre review: Hearty, Summerhall, Edinburgh

“Respectable people don’t lead revolutions,” says the figure before us.

Hearty, Summerhall, Edinburgh * * *

Neither, we are told as the piece progresses, do governments or brands.

In the world of Hearty, easy sloganeering will not make everything all right, so the resistance will have to take charge of its own messaging. The one chosen is the confrontational “lop your dick off”, which the character wears on a T-shirt; although what if she means not “your dick” but “THE dick”, a metaphor for the rampant and toxic patriarchy which she believes to be threatening the world and her people.

Created and performed by Cornish trans woman Emma Frankland, Hearty is a raw and vivid tableau which takes in current fears of trans oppression – particularly in countries like Brazil, which is mentioned in the text as its setting – and fuses it to a jet-black vision of a future dystopia. Frankland’s character is angel and demon in one, bearing a long tail and sharp-edged metal wings, and seems emotionally torn between fear (asking each member of the audience “please don’t hurt me” while making eye contact, and building a rickety shelter out of her backdrop) and resistance, including practicing her limited knife-throwing skills and hitting the backdrop with an axe.

The experimental tone of the piece us hard to penetrate, relying on a stylised repetition, but the bitter anguish of being hunted is palpable.

Until 24 August.

