Theatre review: Getting to Know Katie, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Jonathan Ashby-Rock’s grandmother Katie led a full life – evacuated during the Coventry blitz, blazed a trail as one of the few female classical violinists in the UK at the time, moved to a commune after her divorce, studied astrology and was ultimately robbed of these memories by dementia.

Getting to Know Katie, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh * *

So Ashby-Rock made this show for her. Events have overtaken him – Katie died in May and the family found a box of her writings and photographs which are now integrated into Ashby-Rock’s sweetly sentimental monologue, injecting a little colour and variety into a rather banal account of a not-so-banal life.

Until 26 August

Fiona Shepherd

