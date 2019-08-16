Theatre review: Get Her Outta Here by Isabella Broccolini, Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre, Edinburgh

Everything's red, including the woman on stage, who is half stuffed into a suitcase.

Get Her Outta Here by Isabella Broccolini, Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre, Edinburgh * * *

An extended conversation between two unseen people having phone sex builds up and then fizzles out. A combination of passion and emptiness fills the nomadic life of Isabella Broccolini's elusive Red Lady, as she gives fragmented insights into the spontaneous encounters she has or would like to have on her travels.

It's unclear what's real and what's in the head of this elusive character, and whether she is one woman or an amalgamation of many. At one point, she says she's afraid she's lost her softness, and there is something uneasy about the world she sleepwalks through, like a would-be femme fatale nonchalantly narrating a film noir before realising that she's the only character in it.

An abstract and at times self-consciously artsy and frustratingly difficult to pin down piece, it could ultimately do more to reveal its purpose. And yet, it largely remains interesting, or at least intriguing, throughout – a curious insight into one woman's thoughts on a world she seems oddly disconnected from, something she tries and fails to address through sex with strangers who share neither her adventurous spirit nor poetic perspective.

Until 25 August

