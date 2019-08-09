Theatre review: Fempire: Mess/Cleo, Theo & Wu by Kirsten Vangness, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

Best known for her role on TV's Criminal Minds, Kirsten Vangness' Mess, a meditation on non-linear time and personal development comes with a ringing endorsement from Neil Gaiman ("my favourite one-person show").

Fempire: Mess/Cleo, Theo & Wu by Kirsten Vangness, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh *

This would suggest that the distinguished fantasy author really doesn't get out much because this self-consciously avant-garde piece proves impenetrable. Vangness can be a powerful performer (well, loud) and bursting with ideas but she seems uninterested in making them comprehensible. Perhaps she enjoys performing to a sea of blank faces as most of the audience were left staring at this folly like a dog that had just been shown a card trick.

As bad as Mess is, it at least has some ideas (undigested as they are in the porridge of Vangness' script); Cleo, Theo & Wu is just excruciating. On a quest to achieve self-realisation (or something) Vangness is aided is aided by travellers from the future - who speak in an awful cod-futuro dialect - and four Eternals (or Furies, two of them are Cleopatra anyway) who come on and sing songs about vaginas. The cast appears to have a lot of fun, but watching it is like being dragged across concrete.

Until 24/23 August

