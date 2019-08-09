Theatre review: FATTY FAT FAT, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Despite being overweight since childhood, poet and performer Katie Greenall has only recently come out as fat.

FATTY FAT FAT, Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33) * *

There, she said it. It’s the title of her debut show, an undemanding hour of party pieces, gameshow interludes, poetry voiceovers and wry recollections from her childhood, adolescence and adulthood delivered with such an easy conversational style that she seems to shrug off the pain and neutralise the potential impact of her experiences.

However, a group game of Never Have I Ever effectively makes her point as the enthusiastic crisp chomping of the audience gradually falls away until only Greenall is munching while the statements she is copping to become ever more extreme and ignorant.

Until 26 August

