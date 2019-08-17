Theatre review: Father, Greenside @ Infirmary Street, Edinburgh

From the dark of an abstract space, an ethereal, mysterious and softly woman emerges and tells an at times poetic, but frequently fragmented tale of parenting, relationships and abuse.

Father, Greenside @ Infirmary Street, Edinburgh * *

It's a piece that is laced with descriptive insights, but flits from one subject to the next in a way that's frustratingly unfocussed. There's lyricism to the language, but a stream of consciousness approach to storytelling that lacks sufficient focus to develop the drama. However, writer and performer Francesca Bartellini is an engaging figure who captures the melancholy mood of a woman looking back on a troubled and disappointing past.

Until 24 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​