Theatre Review: Eventide, Greenside @ Infirmary Street (Venue 236), Edinburgh

"All children vanish," a young man with a muddied face says at the start of this whimsical, wistful little piece that often feels like a children's' show.

**

However, fairies, it seems, don't – as a young women finds out when she receives a visit from a bunch from her childhood.

Read more: Edinburgh Television Festival: Jerry Springer and Louis Theroux set to speak in Capital



The amiable cast do a good job of creating atmosphere in this intriguing little piece, as a storm rages outside. An interesting story of two sisters who have grown apart emerges. However, the drama surrounding this is overly retrospective and loses effect as a result, even though the woman eventually moves on from the past.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's Fringe Coverage, subscribe here.



Until 24 August